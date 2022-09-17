Teenager sexually assaulted by foreigner

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested a foreigner allegedly for sexually abusing a 16-year-old 9th class student who was working part-time in a camera installation company at a private housing society.
The Koral police arrested the accused after lodging the first information report (FIR No. 1651/22) on the complaint of the elder sister of the victim under sections 376/506/509 PPC and started an investigation.
“We belong to a poor family for the reason I decided to join the private firm of installation of CCTV cameras located close to my residence. I got a part-time job for Rs15,000 per month in May 2021 but soon after I joined the job, the owner of the company, trapped me and started sexually assaulting me. He kept threatening me in case of telling anybody about our relations. Consequently, I got pregnant but didn’t dare to tell my mother; however, I took my elder sister in confidence and informed her about what happened. She took me to a hospital where I tested pregnant,” the victim in her written complaint to the police stated. The police, later, referred her to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) which also confirmed her pregnancy.
The police have arrested the accused and started the investigation after holding his passport and other relevant documents.
