Number plates issue to be resolved in October

LAHORE:Pendency of number plates of vehicles would be ended in October and November, said Dr Asif Tufail, Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department Punjab.

He said that the owners would receive number plates at their door steps. There are some issues in delivery and it will be solved, said Dr Asif while talking to media persons. He added that any official involved in corruption would not be spared. If the inquiries are underway against the officers, would be changed. I have zero-tolerance against the corruption.

He said that our department is there to facilitate the people. We are in contact with General Post Office to deliver the number plates to the people at their door steps. All officials have been posted on merit. There will be no compromise on service delivery, he said and added that no vehicles without clearance of custom would be registered.