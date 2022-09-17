Man injured as a portion of three-storey building collapses

LAHORE:A man was injured when a portion of a three-storey residential building collapsed in the Bhatti Gate area Friday. The building was located in Samia Mohalla, inside Bhatti Gate. The residents of the building remained safe as they went out in time. Rescuers said that a portion of the dilapidated residential building consisting of nine marlas had collapsed. Three families, including the landlord were living in the building. Various parts of the affected building had started collapsing since last three months. Yesterday, as soon as the first floor bathroom collapsed, all the people came out immediately.
