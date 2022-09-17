Woman SHOs being appointed in big cities

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that female officers and officials are a very important part of the police force, they are being given equal opportunities for leadership representation including departmental promotion, posting on important seats.

IG Punjab said that in other big cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, women are being appointed as SHOs in police stations, while the establishment of women police station in Gujranwala will also be implemented soon.

IG Punjab expressed these views while meeting a 7-member delegation of the United State Institute of Peace (USIP) at the Central Police Office on Friday. The delegation included Executive Director Parliamentary Commission for Human Rights Shafiq Ch, Country Director USIP Adnan Rafiq and Programme Manager Komal Dilshad. Women members from other districts participated in the meeting through video link and expressed their views.

In the meeting, establishment of Women Police Council, its mobilisation, aims and objectives and other professional issues were discussed. The USIP delegation gave a briefing about the aims and objectives of the Women Police Council and the future plan of action.

DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Headquarters Rai Babar and DIG Training Kamran Adil were also present on this occasion. IG Punjab said that women officers can play an exemplary role in convenience of women citizens and solving their problems, therefore more and more lady officers and personnel are being made a part of the police force. He said that in recent years, the number of women in the recruitment of Punjab Police has increased significantly, which is very plausible.

Promotion badge pinning ceremony: The promotion badge pinning ceremony to the rank of ASI was held at Capital City Police Headquarters on Friday.

Around 47 Head Constables of Operations, Investigation, Security Division, Traffic Police and Elite Force were promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspectors on September 09 after their cases were considered and approved in the Promotion Board. Five lady Head Constables Naila Abbas, Sajida Perveen, Robina Kausar, Firdous Ashraf and Perveen Muhammad Din were among the promoted officers to the rank of ASI. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was the chief guest.

He along with SSP Admin pinned badges of the promotional rank on 47 constables. CCPO expressed his best wishes for the future professional career of promoted police officers.