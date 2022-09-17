Man stabbed over monetary dispute

LAHORE:A man was stabbed to death by a man and his son in the Raiwind City area on Friday, following a monetary dispute.The accused identified as Majeed, a resident of Raiwind, and his son Mudassar had an exchange of hot words with the victim Naveed over the transaction of a small amount of money two days ago. However, the locals managed to resolve the issue. On the day of the incident, the victim Naveed was on his way when the accused Majeed and his son Mudassar stopped him and exchanged harsh words. The accused stabbed him and fled the scene. Naveed was rushed to the hospital where he died. Police shifted the body to morgue and arrested the accused Majeed.