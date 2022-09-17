PDM fails to prove allegations against Imran: Cheema

LAHORE:The chief minister’s Adviser on Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema in a statement said that the partial action being taken in the Toshakhana case and the prohibited funding case revealed the mal-intentions of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said that the PDM swindler leadership tried every ploy but so far failed to prove any accusation being levelled against Imran Khan. He queried as why the Chief Election Commissioner was afraid of opening the funding cases of PPP, PML-N and JUI.

Omer Cheema stated that the PTI not only submitted audited accounts before the Election Commission but also presented a record of 40,000 donors. On the other hand, the remaining parties stated that they received aid from hidden sources and refused to submit receipts. Adviser on Information condemned inciting statements against Imran Khan. He urged the courts to take notice of such an immoral, degrading and irresponsible action and demanded inquiry against those found responsible for committing this misconduct.