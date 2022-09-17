Germany military must become Europe’s ‘best equipped’: Scholz

BERLIN: Germany is ready to take a leading role in ensuring Europe’s security, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, vowing to transform the country’s military into the "best equipped" on the continent.

Branding Vladimir Putin’s Russia the "biggest threat" to Nato, Scholz said Europe had to be prepared to face up to the challenge. "We are making it convincingly clear: Germany is ready to take on leading responsibility for the security of our continent," he told an army congress.

"As the most populous country with the greatest economic power and as a country in the middle of the continent, our army must become the cornerstone of conventional defence in Europe, the best equipped force in Europe." Haunted by two world wars, Germany has always trod lightly and quietly on the world stage when it came to conflicts and military matters.

Scholz said the German army had for too long taken on roles such as "drilling wells, ensuring humanitarian help, stemming floods, also helping with vaccinations during the pandemic".