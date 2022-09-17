Danish ex-intel chief indicted for leaks

COPENHAGEN: Danish prosecutors on Friday charged the country’s former military intelligence chief with leaking state secrets, following a scandal over Denmark’s cooperation with US intelligence. The prosecution authority said Lars Findsen was accused of "having divulged secrets important to national security on several occasions and... under particularly aggravated circumstances".
OSTRA, Italy: At least 10 people died and four were missing after heavy rain sparked major flooding in central Italy,...
BERLIN: Germany is ready to take a leading role in ensuring Europe’s security, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on...
PRAGUE: A senior Czech diplomat was fired for disclosing information to a Russian intelligence service, the foreign...
BEIJING: China’s President Xi Jinping met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, urging "political...
ROISSY-CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France: Around 1,000 flights to and from France were cancelled on Friday as the...
BEIJING: A fire engulfed a skyscraper on Friday in the central Chinese city of Changsha, with authorities saying that...
Comments