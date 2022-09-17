 
Saturday September 17, 2022
Danish ex-intel chief indicted for leaks

By AFP
September 17, 2022

COPENHAGEN: Danish prosecutors on Friday charged the country’s former military intelligence chief with leaking state secrets, following a scandal over Denmark’s cooperation with US intelligence. The prosecution authority said Lars Findsen was accused of "having divulged secrets important to national security on several occasions and... under particularly aggravated circumstances".

