13 dead in Jordan building collapse

AMMAN: Three bodies were pulled from the rubble of a building in Jordan’s capital on Friday three days after it collapsed, authorities said, bringing the overall toll to 13 dead.

A massive rescue operation has been mounted since the four-storey residential building toppled over on Tuesday in Jabal al-Weibdeh, one of Amman’s oldest neighbourhoods. "Rescue teams were able to extract three more bodies on Friday; the death toll now stands at 13," the country’s public security directorate said in a statement, adding that the "search is continuing".