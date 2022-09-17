Thai soldier charged over shooting at army facility

BANGKOK: Thai police have charged a soldier with murder over a shooting at a military training facility that left two people dead and another wounded, officials said on Friday.
Sergeant Major Yongyuth Mungkornkim, a clerk at the Royal Thai Army War College, will stand trial in a military court on Wednesday in the north of Bangkok. He faces charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, possessing a gun in a public place and firing a gun in a public place. National deputy police spokesperson Kissana Phathanacharoen told AFP the military court would decide whether or not to grant bail.
