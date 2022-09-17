Hamza aims to play long for Pakistan

KARACHI: Paris-based Pakistan's emerging karateka and the recently concluded 10th Commonwealth Karate Championship bronze medallist Hamza Iqbal Raja is eager to feature in major international events for the country in coming years.

“Yes, it's my mission to play long for Pakistan,” Hamza told 'The News' in an interview from Paris.

Hamza, who belongs to Azad Kashmir, claimed bronze in the -84kg category at the Commonwealth Karate Championship which was held in Birmingham a few days ago. This was his debut international event for Pakistan.

The country's senior fighter Saadi Abbas was also part of Pakistan squad but he fell in the bronze medal fight against India's Aman Kumar.

Hamza is associated with KOS Villeneuve Saint Georges club in Paris and has won several medals at the club level. Hamza is doing Master's in Administration and International Exchanges at the University Paris-East-Creteil.

This is his final year and he plans to divert his attention completely to playing karate for Pakistan soon. “Yes, after completing studies I want to focus on karate. I want to come to Pakistan and feature in the national event,” Hamza said.

“It will also be a good thing if I am able to get a job in any department which will help me remain strongly connected and fully involved in the game,” said Hamza whose brother Junaid is a karate coach.

Junaid met Saadi Abbas in 2012 during the World Championship and that meeting eventually became a source of entry for Hamza in international circuit.

Meanwhile, Saadi told 'The News' that Hamza has the potential but it depends on how seriously he plays karate. “The potential is there but it will have to be seen how he takes the game as he also studies at the top level. If he takes it seriously then he has the opportunities and especially in Europe it will be quite easy for him to feature in international events,” he said.

He said that there are a few other Pakistanis in Europe who can represent the country in future. Asked if there is any chance of lifting top talent from Europe, Saadi said talent is there but it is not easy to launch a talent hunt scheme as it needs a lot of money to assemble the fighters and hold camps in Europe.