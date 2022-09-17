England start training for Pakistan T20 series at NSK

KARACHI: England on Friday held their first training session here at the lush green National Stadium to begin preparation for their seven-match T20 series against Pakistan.

The series will be a prelude to the ICC T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia in October and November. The series will begin here on September 20. The English team landed in the provincial metropolis on Thursday.

With the flags of both Pakistan and England fluttering inside the venue, England players were brought to the stadium in bulletproof vehicles amid thick security arrangements.

Even three hours before the team movement from hotel to the venue, large contingents of police were seen on the Shahra-e-Faisal. The SSU units, as usual, had taken control of the venue.

Around 7:15 pm English players got onto the lush-green park and started warm-up with football. After 20 minutes of such exercise the players also held a stretching session before doing some light running.

It was followed by fielding and catching practice in different groups. And at 8pm they went into the nets. Three nets had been installed for practice purposes on well-prepared tracks, with two near the scoreboard and one in the centre.

The NSK ground staff was seen rolling the pitches on which matches will be played.

This is after 16 years that England have arrived in Pakistan. They last toured Pakistan in 2005 for a full-fledged Test and ODI series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan players started assembling in the team hotel on Friday. According to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source, all the players had been advised to report at the hotel by 12 Friday night.

Pakistan team, which recently played Asia Cup final in the UAE, will also hold its first practice session here at the NSK on Saturday (today) at 7pm. The team was announced on Thursday.

Karachi will be hosting four matches which will be held on September 20, 22, 23 and 25. The second leg matches will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on September 28 and 30 and October 2.

Pakistan squad for England T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir .

England Men's IT20 Squad: Jos Buttler Captain, Moeen Ali Vice-Captain, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson , Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley , David Willey , Chris Woakes, Luke Wood , Mark Wood.