Asim has Indian sponsor, laments no support from Pak govt

KARACHI: Though relations between India and Pakistan remain strained, Pakistan’s second best squash player has got an Indian sponsor.

“I have only one sponsor and that too from India. I don’t have any sponsors from Pakistan,” said Asim Khan on his Twitter account.

He lamented that there is no sponsorship, no employment, no support from government for local squash players.

After losing his contract recently, Asim said: “And the most important thing, our future is not secured [despite the fact that] it’s been almost 9 years [that he’s] representing SNGPL.

“Won so many titles for them but still on contract. Sometimes I don’t get my salary for 6 or 8 months,” said Asim.

He said his contract expired and now he has to wait for a year for its renewal, making the situation difficult for him as participation in one international event costs him half a million rupees.

Asim, ranked 57th, has so far won five PSA Tour titles and has cemented himself as Pakistan’s No.2 in recent years. He made his debut on the Tour in 2012.

After making his debut appearance at the PSA World Championships, Asim returned to the Challenger Tour.

Interestingly, he lost to Indians at crucial moments in the PSA tour events. In 2019, he lost to Sanjay Singh, an Indian representing Malaysia, in the Malaysian Squash Tour III.

In 2016, he lost to Supreet Singh from India in the first round of Charlotte Open. In 2015, he lost to Sanjay Singh Malaysian Tour Squash IV.