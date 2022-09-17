‘Search on for a quality pace all-rounder’

ISLAMABAD: Chief selector Mohammad Wasim Friday said that picking pace bowling all-rounders had been a real struggle in the recent past and wished he could have got one for the T20 World Cup getting underway in Australia from the second half of October.

In an exclusive interview with ‘The News’, a day after naming World Cup and England series teams, Wasim said all these years Pakistan had been grooming Faheem Ashraf to fill that spot but there had been no progress when it came to white-ball cricket.

“Faheem was the one that everyone thought would be there to fill the vacuum but his performance in the white-ball cricket had been far from satisfactory in the recent past. You cannot take chances with out-of-form all-rounders, especially when he also has some fitness issues. We have hopes on Mohammad Wasim Junior to make his mark in the T20 cricket starting with the series against England. When he started his professional career, he was a batting all-rounder having the capacity to bowl quickly. We still believe Wasim can turn into a quality all-rounder in days to come.”

Commenting on the fresh pick Amir Jamal for the series against England, the chief selector said he was preferred over others considering his potential.

“His pace backed by his power hitting is something that we have been looking at. But including him directly into the T20 World Cup team would have been risky. We would look into his progress by giving him chances in international cricket.”

On the selection of Mohammad Haris ahead of experienced Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wasim said that the selection committee was looking for the reserve wicket-keeper for the Australian tour -- the one who has the ability to play as an opener also.

“Since Mohammad Rizwan is an opener, we would only need a reserve wicket-keeper if he (Rizwan) is unfit or unable to bat. In that case we would require an opening batsman and Haris perfectly qualifies for that. We respect Sarfaraz for his services for the country’s cricket but when it comes to playing white-ball cricket, we don’t think that he can make any difference playing at No 6 or No 7. Usually, you need a power hitter at that number.

“Sarfaraz, however, is back-up wicketkeeper for red-ball cricket where his experience is required. His selection on the team for the T20 World Cup also came under discussion but at the end we feel that an alternative to Rizwan should be the one who can also open.”

Regarding the selection of Haider Ali and Shan Masood ahead of Fakhar Zaman who usually is more suited to tracks having bounce and carry, the chief selector said his injury was the main reason.

“He is not hundred percent fit as we are not sure about his injury status ahead of the start of the World Cup. So, we considered those ahead of others who are fit or expected to be fit in a two weeks’ time. We will monitor his progress during the tri-series in New Zealand ahead of the Word Cup.”

On the middle-order formation, he said that the best were selected ahead of others.

“Considering their experience and past performance, I don’t think there could have been a better choice. The selected combination is the best we have.”

Mohammad Wasim praised Babar Azam and Rizwan’s combination upfront.

“They are the world’s best and proved that time and again. Their exceptional performance during the last year’s World Cup and then in the run up to Asia Cup is there for everyone to see. Sometimes you go out of form but players like Babar require just one good innings to be back into the form.”