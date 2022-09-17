‘Dialogue key to boost output’

KARACHI: Bilateral social dialogues between employers and workers' representatives are important for achieving objectives for industrial productivity, especially when a country is facing serious economic challenges, Zaki Ahmed Khan, chairman, Workers Employers Bilateral Council of Pakistan (WEBCOP) has said.

He said that while chairing a combined meeting of WEBCOP National, Provincial Chapters and Advisory Committee organised by the WEBCOP with a technical support of International Labour Organization (ILO). The meeting was attended by representatives of national trade union federations and employers’ representatives.

“A bilateral dialogue helps to understand each other's viewpoint on labour issues and support in promoting harmonious industrial relations, fair and decent working conditions, and opportunity of resolving issues through mutual understanding and cooperation,” khan said.

He was of the view that need for the bilateral dialogue between two industrial partners had increased more than before due to some serious challenges posed to the country’s economy in general and the industry in particular.

“The increasing cost of living is not only making the life of workers more and more difficult, but also forcing them below the poverty line. Under the situation, the survival of industry is a big challenge and requires collective efforts of both workers and employers and they need to understand there is no other alternative except to work together and demonstrate unity,” he added.

Saghir Bukhari, senior program officer, ILO office Islamabad termed bilateral dialogues between employers and worker’s representatives at all levels crucial, saying it would lead to industrial harmony and peace, which are important for productivity and industrial development.

Ravi Peiris, senior specialist, ILO DWT Delhi emphasised importance of social dialogue while addressing social and economic issues and inclusive development. He appreciated the leadership of workers and employers in Pakistan to form WEBCOP for resolving labour issues through mutual understanding and cooperation.