Gold sheds Rs850/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs850 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs155,000 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs728 to Rs132,888.
In the international market, gold rates dropped by $19 to $1,667 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.
