Rupee caps week with modest losses

KARACHI: The rupee parted with some hard-held gains on the last trading day of the week, but the losses were comparatively modest, which analysts said were partly offset by exports proceeds.

The dollar appreciated by 96 paisas on Friday to close the week at Rs236.84 against Rs235.88 of the last session. Since the approval of the IMF loan, the dollar has gained Rs16.84 and gone up by Rs22.94 since its recent lowest level witnessed in mid-August.

The rupee rout is attributable to the high demand for dollars for import payments as well as the external debt servicing apart from a strong dollar against the basket of leading currencies in the world.

Market players said after devastating floods the economy was bracing for some more challenges in the form of cotton import and food items, which would mount pressure on the already dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Record monsoon rains in south and southwest Pakistan and glacial melt in northern areas triggered the flooding that has impacted nearly 33 million people in the South Asian nation of 220 million, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock in damages estimated at $30 billion.

The losses will slash the country's GDP growth to around 3 percent from the estimated target of 5 percent set out in the budget at a time when it had narrowly escaped defaulting on its debt amid a balance of payment crisis. The country was already reeling from economic blows when the floods hit, with its foreign reserves falling to as low as one month's worth of imports and its current account deficit widening.

Central bank’s reserves decreased to $8.6 billion last week from $8.80 billion whereas the foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.693 billion, compared to $5.7 billion. The total foreign exchange reserves of the country declined to $14.3 billion, against $14.5 billion recorded in the last week.

Foreign exchange reserves that had increased after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a $ 1.17 billion tranches, decreased after a break of one week.

Zafar Paracha, General Secretary of Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) said the dollar gained against the rupee, but in a moderate range.

“It was a minor technical correction as the dollar has been continuously gaining against the rupee for some sessions, while support also came from export proceeds,” Paracha said.

He noted that the spread between the rate of dollar in interbank and open market had also narrowed from 10-12 rupees to 1-5 rupees, which also played a role in restricting the dollar from appreciating too much in the interbank.

The economy has yet to show any positive response to Islamabad resuming an IMF programme that had been delayed since early this year. The rupee has been tumbling and inflation has topped 27 percent.