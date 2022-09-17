Refineries suggest import curbs on OMCs post-deregulation

KARACHI: Refineries on Friday proposed to the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to make it mandatory for the oil marketing companies (OMCs) to import only those petroleum products that would be in short supply following the oil sector deregulation.

The OGRA officials expressed willingness to consider this proposal during a meeting with the representatives of the refineries, according to sources. The OGRA, which held a meeting with the OMCs last week as part of its consultative process met the refinery sector officials on Friday.

The objective of the exercise is to take the input from the oil sector to finalise the terms of references (ToRs) for the deregulation of the petroleum prices.

“After the deregulation fuel prices would be deregulated, the OMCs should be allowed to import only those petroleum products, whose supply would not be sufficient enough to meet the local demand after their production from the local refineries,” a source said.

According to a source, the OGRA officials agreed to the suggestion and said that it would hold the supply chain in its hands to avert any crisis of petroleum products.

Sources said representatives of refineries also proposed that deregulation of oil prices and refinery policy should be approved simultaneously to allow the refineries to go for their expansion and investment plans.

To this, the OGRA chairman replied that this matter was not related to the OGRA, but the authority would consult with the government to consider it.

Last week OMCs, in a meeting with the OGRA, raised some concerns related to ToRs to be developed by the OGRA with the specified timeline regarding the deregulation of petroleum products.

The main objective of deregulation is to enhance competition in the industry, thus bringing the benefit of a competitive price to the end consumers.

Oil products have grown to be a significant part of the whole energy encyclopedia and have an entrance to the lowest end of the market.

In foreign countries, the downstream oil marketplace is open and provides free access to every organization or independent players this lead to deregulation of oil market.

Deregulation is the elimination of the control of the government from a sector or a particular industry and to allow them to do free trade in an efficient marketplace.

Deregulating the oil market would mean that there would be no support from the government in the form of Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM). The cost of inland movement borne by a refinery for the transport of crude oil from the source to the refinery is known as the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IEFM).

As a result of deregulation, there will be competition in the delivery of the services and this will result in the consumers making a wide range of choices in the quest for their satisfaction.

Traditionally, prices of petroleum products in Pakistan have been regulated by the government itself. So the OMCs present in the country, namely, Pakistan State Oil, Shell Pakistan, Total, Be Energy, and Has-col, have been selling their regular and premium petroleum products at similar prices throughout the country.