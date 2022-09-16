803 hospitals providing free treatment thru Sehat Card

LAHORE: The Department of Specialised Health and Medical Education on Thursday released the statistics of Sehat Sahulat Card on the direction of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.
A total of Rs47 billion have been provided to the people of Punjab with free treatment facilities. Around 803 government and private hospitals have been empanelled to provide free treatment facilities through Sehat Sahulat Card.
More than 38,000 women have had normal delivery and more than 163,000 women have got free cesarean operation facility through Sahat Sahulat card so far in Punjab.
