Rs30.36m power dues recovered in two months

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister’s Task Force established under the leadership of the provincial secretary energy and power for the prevention of illegal use of electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the recovery of dues from electricity consumers, has so far recovered Rs30.36 million in a period of two months.

According to the data released by the office of the chairman Chief Minister Task Force, Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, the task force with the help of Pesco, arrested several persons illegally using electricity through hooks during the campaign starting from July 18.

During the operation across the province, 1,870 Kundas (hooks) were also removed and 90 people arrested while stealing electricity red-handed and cases of electricity theft registered against 789 people.

Under the supervision of the chief executive Pesco Engineer Gul Nabi Syed, raids led by the respective deputy commissioners in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Swabi, Khyber, Hazara 1, Hazara 2 led to registration of 2,768 cases of electricity theft during house-to-house checking.

During the operation, electricity wires and other electrical equipment worth Rs235000 was also seized.

Special Secretary Power Tashfeen Haider is supervising the Chief Minister Task Force at the provincial level established in the Department of Energy and Power, a statement said.