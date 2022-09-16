3 blind murders traced, eight arrested

LAHORE: CIA City Division has traced three blind murders besides arresting eight accused who had injured a constable during robbery.

This was stated by CCPO while addressing a press conference here on Thursday. He said that the police had arrested the murderers of Secretary Punjab Bar Council Muhammad Ashraf. The victim Muhammad Ashraf caught his employee Senior Clerk Arslan Butt red-handed stealing office records. He expelled Arslan Butt from his office and filed a case of theft in the civil line police station. The accused Arslan Butt along with his friend Ahmed shot and killed Muhammad Ashraf at night on July 23 at Badamibagh Bridge. He said CIA Police arrested 3 suspects Saddam, Afzal and Nadar involved in the blind killing of a citizen during a robbery in Shahdara Town.