August 25 flash floods: No steps yet to reopen affected schools in Manoor valley

MANSEHRA: The students in Manoor valley have been suffering as the government has yet to take measures to reopen the three government schools, which were washed away by the August 25 flash floods.

The Government High School Mahandri and government primary schools in Banda Manoor and Kundian Manoor were washed away by the flash floods in the valley on August 25 this year. Madras-i-Tahfeezul Quran was also submerged by the gushing water of Kunhar River.

“The Manoor valley experienced a great devastation as the local stream swelled to over 80-feet from its pre-calamity level after the mega glaciers’ outburst,” Mushtaq Khan, the former nazim of Mahandri, told reporters on

Thursday.

The flow of floodwater doubled after the mega glaciers had outburst, which swept away bridges, roads, 12 micro-hydropower projects made by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development organization, three schools, 30 shops completely and partially, 17 vehicles, around 16 houses, 10 water mills and mosques.

“Besides others, eight nomads belonging to the Garhi Dupatta area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, who lived in tents in Mahandri, were also swept away by floodwaters,” the former nazim said.

Mohammad Ajmal, the acting principal of Government High School Mahandri, said that for resuming education at the flood-hit schools measures needed on a war-footing.

“If prompt action is not taken, the studies of thousands of students would be affected,” he added.

Kaghan Development Authority’s chairman Dr Aimal Zaman said that though they had provided tents to all affected schools in Manoor valley and a seminary, emergency efforts were needed to re-open the affected educational facilities.