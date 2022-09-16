Policy against illegal billboards on cards: LG dept

PESHAWAR: The Local Government (LG) Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to devise a proper policy for initiating action against the illegal billboards.

The Local Government with the assistance of the provincial government, will prepare a workable policy for installation of the billboards following which billboards violating the code will be removed, sources of LG Department told on Thursday.

It said during the last two months, the authorities have removed 1484 illegal billboards from different areas; however the sources added that defying the action in some cases, these billboards were reinstalled, prompting another action by the Local Government authorities. To deal with the situation, preparation of a planned and workable policy has been decided.