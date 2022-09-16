25,000 people provided OPD services in camps: EOC

PESHAWAR: The provincial Emergency Operations Centre for polio eradication in the provincial capital claimed to have provided services

to more than 25,000 people in the eight flood-affected

districts.

A statement issued by Provincial EOC here Thursday said the health camps are successfully in progress in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Shangla and Dir Lower districts since September 8, 2022 and these would continue till October 3.

The breakup details of the data shows that health camps have been established in Tarnab and Kot Union councils in Charsadda and a total of 731 OPD services were provided, 143 children under five were treated against various diseases, 141 were administered OPV doses, 20 pregnant female were given services, while 77 children were administered vaccination against various vaccine preventable diseases.

In DI Khan, the EOC spokesman claimed that health camps have been established in Miran Union Council wherein 571 people were provided OPD services, 76 children were provided various healthcare services, 67 children were administered OPV vaccination, 8 pregnant women were provided medicines and treatment services, 324 females were given other services, 77 children administered vaccination against vaccine preventable diseases while 228 people were given Aqua Tabs.

In Nowshera, two health camps (one mobile and one static) was held in UC Kurvi during which 707 people were provided OPD services, 147 children were given treatment facilities, 141 children were given OPV doses, 19 pregnant women were given medicine and treatment facilities, 323 female were given diagnostic and treatment facilities.

Likewise, in Peshawar, these health camps have been established in union council Budnai wherein OPV services were provided to 832 people, 198 children were given treatment facilities against various flood related diseases, 15 pregnant women were treated, 3 children were administered anti-polio vaccine, 494 women were given treatment services and medicines.

In Shangla, health camps were conducted in Kuz Kana union council wherein 691 people were provided OPD services, 205 children were given healthcare services, 54 children were given OPV doses, 273 females were provided diagnostic and treatment facilities while 2 people were given anti-rabies vaccine.

In Swat, health camps were held in UC Barthana wherein OPD services were provided to 564 people, 6 children were administered OPV doses, 129 children were given treatment services, 6 pregnant women and 241 females were given medicines and other healthcare services.