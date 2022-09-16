AGP begins audit of Toshakhana gifts received by Imran

PTI chairman Imran Khan. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has started an audit of precious gifts received by former prime minister Imran Khan during the last four years, reported local media.

Sources that the AGP office has tasked the Federal Audit Directorate to audit the gifts received by the former PM and his cabinet during the tour of foreign countries. The AGP has started this audit under the direction of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). It is pertinent to note that chairman PAC, Noor Alam Khan, had directed the AGP to conduct an audit of Toshakhana on 18th August, 2022.

The PAC also asked the secretary Cabinet Division not to replace the original gifts of Tohsakhana with low-quality items in the future. The Toshakhana case is being widely debated in recent days. Recently, PM Shehbaz Sharif constituted a committee to prepare a new Toshakhana policy.