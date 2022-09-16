HBL raises retirement age to 65

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) on Thursday announced raising its staff service age from 60 years to 65 years, saying the initiative would help the bank’s workforce continue a financial support to their families.

The decision would allow the bank’s experienced staff members to further utilise their skills and pass on them to younger generation, HBL said. “In the current socio-economic environment, this first-of-a-kind step is a game-changer for the financial industry. This ensures that the staff continue to financially support their families in the present global and local economically challenging times.”

The bank stated that it would retain its entire management staff till the age of 65 years with effect from September 1, 2022. Commenting on the initiative, Muhammad Aurangzeb, HBL president and CEO, said the bank took the decision to improve quality of life of its staff.

“HBL, with guidance from the Chairman and the Board of Directors, undertook the game-changing step of raising the service age to improve the quality of life of those we work with and those we serve,” Aurangzeb said. “This effort underpins our belief in being a ‘Bank with a Soul’.”