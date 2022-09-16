FIA nabs agents who sent Afghans abroad on forged Pakistani passport

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday conducted a raid in Peshawar on a gang involved in sending Afghan nationals on forged Pakistani passports to Saudi Arabia and other countries.

The FIA during the raid arrested gang member Abdul Fatah, a resident of Hangu who iss main agent of the gang and on his tip another accused namely Wisal Muhammad son of Rasheed Muhammad also a resident of Hangu arrested. The FIA seized 5 photo change passports from the accused. The FIA has registered case FIR No. 269/22 under relevant section of law against the accused.