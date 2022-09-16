FIA nabs agents who sent Afghans abroad on forged Pakistani passport

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday conducted a raid in Peshawar on a gang involved in sending Afghan nationals on forged Pakistani passports to Saudi Arabia and other countries.
The FIA during the raid arrested gang member Abdul Fatah, a resident of Hangu who iss main agent of the gang and on his tip another accused namely Wisal Muhammad son of Rasheed Muhammad also a resident of Hangu arrested. The FIA seized 5 photo change passports from the accused. The FIA has registered case FIR No. 269/22 under relevant section of law against the accused.
HBL says it would retain its entire management staff till the age of 65 years with effect from September 1, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , Secretary General Asad Umar on Thursday, grilled the government for its...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Thursday suspended the transmission of two private news...
ISLAMABAD: An International Crisis Group research report — “A New Era of Sectarian Violence in Pakistan” —...
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Hungary and held a meeting with...
ISLAMABAD: After successfully aligning with the Asia pacific nations by hosting a two-day regional seminar of the 34...
Comments