Asad lashes out at Shehbaz’s govt over sinking economy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Secretary General Asad Umar on Thursday, grilled the government for its alleged failure to fix the sinking economy despite the IMF’s agreement, saying that the election was the only solution to the economic woes of the country.

Asad Umar, in a statement, made a comparative analysis of the economic situation in the first five months of the PTI government, with that of the five months of the incumbent government, and said that the regime change operation had an acute negative impact on Pakistan’s economy.

He elaborated that the people should know about the competence of Imran Khan and the ‘incompetence of the imported government’, and as to how they plunged the country into a quagmire of problems.

The government of crooks reversed all the benefits of PTI government and the country was facing its worst economic instability ever. He warned that the economy was moving quickly towards a very precarious situation.

Asad sounded the alarm bells saying, that not only the local markets, but also even the international markets were greatly concerned pertaining to the threat of bankruptcy faced by Pakistan. He said that there were more serious external threats when Imran Khan became the prime minister, as compared to the current imported regime.

Asad said that when Imran Khan became the Prime Minister, the State Bank’s reserves were $9.8 billion but when his government was ousted through a conspiracy, the reserves stood at $11.4 billion. Meanwhile, senior members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Qaumi Watan Party have joined PTI, causing a setback to these parties.

Babar Ali Khan Mohmand, provincial joint secretary of the Qaumi Watan Party from Charsadda and former member of the provincial assembly, joined the PTI, while former PML-N MNA, Naseem Mehdi Shah has also become part of the PTI. Likewise, former Pakistan People’s Party MNA from Rahim Yar Khan, Khawaja Qutb Farid Korija also joined the PTI. PTI Chairman Imran Khan met Babar Ali Khan at the Bani Gala. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan and former MNA Fazal Khan were also present during the meeting.