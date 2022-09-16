NA seeks reparations for climate crisis

ISLAMABAD: After successfully aligning with the Asia pacific nations by hosting a two-day regional seminar of the 34 member Inter Parliamentary Union Group of Asia pacific countries, the National Assembly has now formally written to the IPU Secretary General, calling for the inclusion of an emergency item in the IPU’s forthcoming General Assembly, due to be held on October 8 in Kigali.

The National Assembly’s draft resolution seeks compensation from countries responsible for carbon emissions and subsequent environmental disaster. Pakistan has sought enforcement of the draft resolution from other developing nations, reminding them that they could be the next in line falling prey to this menace. The IPU President Duarde Pachico has already announced supporting the move.