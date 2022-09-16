Imran surrounded by snakes: Vawda

Former federal minister Faisal Vawda and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader and former federal minister Faisal Vawda has said PTI Chairman Imran Khan is surrounded by snakes.

Talking to a private TV channel on Thursday, he said he was very clear that some over-ambitious PTI leaders were misguiding Imran Khan. He said all the problems faced by the PTI today occurred due to the misunderstandings caused by these people. He said when he was the federal minister, he was going to attend a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s House when he saw COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa coming out and talking to three PTI ministers. “I requested Gen Bajwa to avoid snakes and talk directly to Imran Khan who is my and your boss. I later apprised Imran Khan of these snakes and warned him that these nefarious elements will create a multitude of problems for you,” he said.

Vawda pointed out that it was a blatant lie that the establishment had offered the PM slot to someone else in the party. He said the ISPR must issue a clarification on this point as there was no replacement for Imran Khan. There was no leader in the PTI except Imran Khan and people vote for him only.