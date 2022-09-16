13 passengers killed in Myanmar

YANGON: At least 13 people were killed and 23 others injured when two passenger buses collided with a parked car on a motorway in central Myanmar, rescue services said on Thursday.
The crash near central Kyaukpadaung township in Mandalay region occurred at around 8:25 pm local (0155 GMT) Wednesday night. "Altogether 10 men and three women were killed," Myanmar Fire Services Department said. Thirteen men and one woman were seriously injured, the service said, adding that five men and four women were lightly hurt.
