Baby pulled alive from collapsed building

AMMAN: Jordanian mother Israa Raed said she was indescribably happy on Thursday, after emergency workers rescued her four-month-old daughter Malak from the rubble of a collapsed building in the capital Amman.

"I knew it was her by her pink pyjamas," Israa Raed, 26, told AFP, after waiting more than 24 hours for news of her only daughter. "Words cannot describe how happy I am," she said. "I thank God she’s safe."

Hundreds of rescuers have been scouring the site of the four-storey residential building in Jabal al-Weibdeh, one of Amman’s oldest neighbourhoods, since it toppled over on Tuesday. At least 10 people were killed, authorities said, but the survival of Malak -- ‘Angel’ in English -- heralded some relief for many Jordanians who watched the disaster unfold.