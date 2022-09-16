14 criminals held; liquor, drugs recovered

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have apprehended 14 people involved in criminal activities and recovered 120 liters alcohol, 408 bottles, brewing items, fake currency and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police said.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people. Following these directives, a CIA police team conducted a raid at the distillery and recovered 408 bottles wine, 120 litres alcohol, empty bottles, stickers and brewing items.

Police team also nabbed two bootleggers while efforts are underway to arrest their accomplices. Cases have been registered against those running the distillery and further investigation is underway. Likewise, Sangjani police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2,050 gram hashish from their possession. Tarnol police arrested two accused and 1,050 gram heroin and 1,055 gram hashish from their possession, while police team also arrested an accused and recovered fake currency from his possession

Moreover, Golra police arrested an accused and recovered 345 gram hashish from his possession. Bani Gala police arrested two accused and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Furthermore, Shalimar police team arrested an accused and recovered a pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Khanna police arrested an accused and recovered one pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Ramana police station, a police public relations officer said. He said that, following the special directives of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in the PS Ramana areas by local police, CTD and Quick reaction teams under the supervision of SP CTD. During the search operation three suspects and four vehicles were shifted to the police station for verification, 30 houses and 180 suspects were checked. While one 30 bore pistol, one 12 bore gun along with ammunition and three knives were also recovered.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders police teams busted two proclaimed offenders.