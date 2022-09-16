11 SIs promoted

Islamabad: Eleven Sub-Inspectors (SIs) of Islamabad police have been promoted to the next rank following recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the force.
Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a meeting of DPC was held at central police office Islamabad.
The meeting presided over by DIG (Headquarters) Chairman DPC Malik Awais Ahmed was attended by its members including AIG Establishment, SSP Operations and Law officer. The committee reviewed cases of Sub-Inspectors. It gave approval to promote 11 policemen to the next rank of Inspector after scrutinising their entire record.
Islamabad police chief has greeted all the promotion holders and hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honesty in the next ranks and would facilitate the general public through their professional attitude as well as hard work. He further said that these promotions of Police officers and officials will be continued in future as well.
