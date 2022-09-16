Motorway police invite applications for vacant posts

Islamabad: The Motorway Police will increase its efficiency by fulfilling hundreds of posts, lying vacant since long.
The police advertised these posts, saying that top priority would be given to the deserving and unemployed candidates.
According to details, Inspector General (IG) Motorway Police said the advisement had been issued on the directives of Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood. The applications have been invited to fill around 490 vacant posts from scale 1 to 5. The first priority of the government and ministry is to provide employment to the people.
Once filled, the vacancies will increase the efficiency of Motorway Police. Former government had promised to provide employment to youth but they were deprived of it. The posts in will be filled on merit, the minister said in a statement.
