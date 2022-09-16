Seminar on ‘Inspiring STEM Careers’

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organised a seminar series titled “Inspiring STEM Careers”.

The seminar series is organised under the project “Reshaping STEM Workforce Landscape for Economic Growth and Development” funded by the US Mission Pakistan and Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN). In the first event, held virtually, Pakistani women working internationally in STEM fields highlighted the problems faced by the females particularly in STEM fields.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar was the chief guest in the first event. He stressed on the importance of more females in the workforce and shared how several women have been selected on merit into professorial ranks at the UET Lahore. LCWU VC Prof Dr Bushra Mirza also appreciated the endeavours.