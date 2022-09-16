LBISE chairman, teachers discuss exams

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali on Thursday held a consultative meeting with teachers who performed exam monitoring duties as part of the Chairman’s Squad.

During the session, all the participants discussed the problems faced during the examinations especially because of lack of human resource for monitoring. They suggested that controlling authority, the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, should be approached to proceed against teachers and employees who refuse to perform exam duties.

They also suggested that written instructions should be issued to Lesco chief to ensure that outages schedule did not match exam timings saying that students had to suffer a lot during recent exams because of power outages.