Three blind murders traced; eight arrested

LAHORE:CIA City Division has traced three blind murders besides arresting eight accused who had injured a constable during robbery.

This was stated by CCPO while addressing a press conference here on Thursday. He said that the police had arrested the murderers of Secretary Punjab Bar Council Muhammad Ashraf. The victim Muhammad Ashraf caught his employee Senior Clerk Arslan Butt red-handed stealing office records. He expelled Arslan Butt from his office and filed a case of theft in the civil line police station. The accused Arslan Butt along with his friend Ahmed shot and killed Muhammad Ashraf at night on July 23 at Badamibagh Bridge. He said CIA Police arrested 3 suspects Saddam, Afzal and Nadar involved in the blind killing of a citizen during a robbery in Shahdara Town. He said that the police arrested one Waseem Shah and Saima Bibi who had killed a citizen, Akbar, after kidnapping him.

He said that the police arrested one Bilal who had injured Constable Shaiq Asghar posted in Wahadat Colony during robbery in Shahdara Town area.

He claimed that the crime rate had decreased by 12 in the last one month and the police took 150 actions against the registered criminals. He said that the incidents of motorcycle theft had reduced by 30 to 40 percent. He said that 8,000 police officers and personnel would be deployed for the security of Hazrat Imam Hussain. With the help of around 800 CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and district administration, the mourning processions and congregations would be continuously monitored.

Emergency Officers training concludes: The closing ceremony of the training of Emergency Officers held at the Managers Training Centre of Emergency Services Academy here on Thursday.

Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) DG congratulated the officers on the successful completion of their course. He said that the Emergency Officers shall work as safety ambassadors of the Service to promote safety in their respective districts. In addition to responding to major incidents and rescue operations, their core responsibility is to train the students of colleges and universities as Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) in NCC style and to train community teams to deal with emergencies in high-rise buildings in professional manners as per Punjab Community Safety Building Regulations 2022.

He directed Emergency Officers to train teams of trainers in their respective districts on RCC modules and meanwhile prepare districts plans for implementation of the RCC in colleges and universities with the ultimate goal to have at least one First Aider in every home. After training of fire rescuers as trainers on RCC, the students in colleges and universities would be trained in 10 days on RCC training with daily drills to make them disciplined uniformed corps.