Long-term policies for public welfare urged

LAHORE:The politicians and rulers should have mercy on the people, reduce their non-productive expenditure, stop using national resources, and avoid politicking and photo session activities in the name of floods. The rulers should make long-term policies for the welfare and well-being of the people and a ban should be imposed by amending the Constitution that no government will change the public welfare policy.

These views were expressed by the discussants in the Jang Economic Session on “Increase in poverty and Inflation- Is the general public satisfied with government performance”. The panelists were Aftab Gull, Ameen Mazhar Butt, Agha Sayedain, Miss Nasim Kosar and Miss Rozi Rizvi while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Aftab Gull said bread and gas are the basic necessities of life while increase in the prices of these things is economic murder. He claimed that price of flour has become out of control for two years due to the incompetence of the government. The price of bread will increase further in coming days as flour bag price is increased by Rs500. The food of the poor is bread and the prices of flour and bread are increasing continuously.

The owner of the tandoor is also poor and he also has to buy ration for his family, which has become very difficult for commoners now a days. The official price of bread in Lahore is Rs10 in Rawalpindi Rs15 and in Islamabad Rs18, which will further increase in the coming days.

Ameen Mazhar Butt stressed the need of trade balance. The dollar value in South Asian countries is less than Rs100 while in Pakistan it is out of control. He demanded the government stop using public resources while the inflation is more than 100 percent as compared to government’s claim of 50 percent. The inflation and poverty have increased enormously. The wheat and cotton crops are destroyed while electricity bills have skyrocketed and the government is fooling the general public. The government should build Kalabagh Dam and other dams for maximum storage of water.

Agha Sayedain termed it a great tragedy that Pakistan celebrated the 75th anniversary of and still facing the problems of bread, vegetables and pulses. No one has ever thought how to pay back the loans being taken from IMF and other donor agencies. Pakistan is in debt trap despite having immense natural resources. Due to non-availability of water storages 31 per cent of the area is submerged in flood. It is necessary to increase exports to improve the national economy but with the expensive electricity it could not be possible.

Miss Nasim Kosar said we do not have the practice of long-term policies while many countries learn policy making from us and now they are far ahead of us in growth. She stressed the need of long-term policies and strictly implementations of them. Increasing rate of inflation is adversely affecting everyone in Pakistan. She suggested bringing everyone into tax net to bring an equal economic system in the country.

Miss Rozi Rizvi said that every government held outgoing government responsible for economic incompetence and now everyone is putting the flood responsibility on the general public. The price of petrol, bread, flour, tomato, potato, onion and everything has increased since the new government has come to power. Rupee has been depreciating continuously due to the incompetence of the government. The government has put biggest burden of inflation in form of increasing electricity tariff. The performance of the government is zero. The government and the opposition are constantly belittling each other while the general public is enduring the inflation.