Chehlum security plan

LAHORE:Lahore police finalised foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

More than 5,000 officers and workers of Lahore Police have been deployed for the security of congregations and processions in the City. A total of 72 congregations will be held across the City, while 31 processions will be held for the security of which 12 SPs, 26 DSPs, 84 SHOs and 378 upper subordinates will be deployed. Community volunteers, Elite, Ani-Riot Force and policemen in plain clothes will also perform duty while 239 woman police personnel and volunteers have also been deployed for checking women. The main procession of Chehlum will be continuously monitored by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras. The roads and streets in the route of the main procession will be sealed with barbed wire and barriers. Entry will be allowed only after physical search. Walk-through gates, metal detectors and electric barriers will be used for checking.

Earlier, IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar said that the best arrangements should be made for the security arrangements of Chehlam Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) mourning processions and Majalis in all districts of the province, while senior officers themselves inspect security arrangements in sensitive areas.

The spokesperson for Punjab Police said that a total of 301 processions and 530 Majalis are being organised across the province, for the security of which more than 42,000 officials and personnel will perform security duties.