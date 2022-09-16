Record jump of Rs8/kg in flour price

LAHORE:A record jump of Rs8/kg in the price of whole wheat flour in one go was witnessed on Thursday following a steep rise in grain rates in the open market.

According to Lahore Atta Chakki Owners Association, the price of wheat has reached highest level of Rs3,600 per 40kg, due to which the price of whole wheat inflated to Rs116 per kg from Rs108 per kg. The new rates of flour have been implemented immediately.

It may be noted that whole wheat flour price was largely seen stable since conclusion of wheat harvesting season. However, in the last week, its price witnessed major upward trend.