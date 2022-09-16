Boy injures girl, commits suicide

LAHORE:A boy committed suicide after injuring a girl in the Nishtar Colony police area on Thursday.

The boy was identified as Saleem, a resident of Gulu Kot. The injured girl identified as "T" was shifted to hospital. Saleem had shot at and wounded the girl and ended his life by shooting himself. The police and forensic team reached the spot and started the investigation. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Five injured: Five persons were injured when a cylinder exploded in a scrap shop in the Misri Shah police area on Thursday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the five injured to hospital where the condition of two injured persons was stated to be critical.