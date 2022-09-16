Sharjeel Memon’s statement flayed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, while reacting to Sharjeel Memon's statement, said that Sharjeel Memon should stop lying in the name of flood victims.

The Punjab government has not confiscated any truck carrying flour for Sindh's flood affectees. Why did Sharjeel Memon distort the facts and acted with false statements? On the instructions of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, the Punjab government is supplying wheat to Balochistan at a cost rate, he said and mentioned that medical relief missions had been sent by the Punjab government for flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan.

Sharjeel Memon is trying, unsuccessfully, to hide the incompetence of the Sindh government under the guise of flood victims. He said the people of Sindh had to bear the punishment for their provincial government's incompetence. On the other side, the Punjab government has expressed solidarity with the flood victims of other provinces, he concluded.