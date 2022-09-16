Man stabbed over monetary issue

LAHORE:A man was stabbed to death by three persons in the Badami Bagh police area on Thursday, following a monetary issue.

The victim identified as Amir went to the place of Sadiq to take Rs115,000 the accused Sadiq had borrowed from him. The accused Sadiq exchanged hot words with Amir and along with his two accomplices Saqib and Aqib stabbed and wounded him and fled the scene. The injured Amir was rushed to hospital where he died. Police arrested the accused Sadiq, Aqib and Saqib and shifted the body to the morgue.

body found: A decomposed body of a 40-year-old man was found in the limits of Kahna police station on Thursday. The body, yet to be identified, had deep marks of dogs’ bites which suggested that the victim was thrown a few days ago. The body had putrefied beyond recognition.

Circumstantial evidence suggested that the victim had been killed and later thrown in the deserted area. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.