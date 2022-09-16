Security measures for Pak-England T20 matches discussed

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Amir Jan presided over a meeting and discussed in detail the arrangements and security protocols with all stakeholders for the upcoming Pak-England T20 series matches scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium later this month.

DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Chief Security Officer SBP Col (retd) Shabbir, PCB officials Usman Wahla and Brig Jahangir, AC Model Town Sonia Sadaf and other officials concerned attended the meeting held here at National Hockey Stadium Thursday. It is pertinent to mention that Pak-England 3 T20 matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium from Sept 28 to Oct 2, 2022.

The top officials of SBP, district administration, Lahore police, traffic police, PHA, Protocol, Wasa, LWMC, MCL, Rescue-1122, health and security agencies gave a detailed briefing to Commissioner on all arrangements such as security measures, cleanliness, rescue, traffic and parking etc.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner directed the officers concerned to facilitate the cricket fans and simplify the ticket checking process outside the stadium. He instructed the security agencies to check the installation of lights on the routes and around the stadium. “More than 8,000 police personnel will ensure the security of teams, routes and stadium,” he added.

He said that additional security cameras would be installed to make the live monitoring system more effective. “There will be no compromise on security. Special routes should be made operational from several parts of the city to accommodate maximum number of cricket spectators. Security of parking sites should be up to the mark and there will be no compromise on cleanliness in and around Gaddafi Stadium”.

While giving the briefing, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi said that around 148 security cameras of Sports Board Punjab were fully active in Nishtar Park Sports Complex. “The best facilities will be provided to cricket fans. Sports Board Punjab will fully cooperate with all departments for the smooth organisation of T20 matches”.