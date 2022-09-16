Yasmin urges medical varsities to focus on modern research

LAHORE:The 5th syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS) was held under the chairmanship of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Thursday.

MPA Khadija Umar, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Additional Secretary Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Zahida Azhar, MD Prof Dr M Saleem, Dr Sajid Maqbool and other members also participated in the syndicate meeting. Addressing the meeting, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the work on the construction of University of Child Health Sciences is going on rapidly. All the medical universities of Punjab have been instructed to work on modern research, she added. During the syndicate meeting, the permission was given to extend the tenure of various officers. The private security contract for the year 2022-23 was approved for the UCHS. The UCHS fund of Rs10 crore were allowed to be transferred to IDP for the construction. Additional funds of Rs 65 crore were also recommended for the UCHS. During the syndicate meeting, the purchase of medicines for the year 2022-23 was allowed for the children's hospital. The permission was granted for the repair contract of MRI machine, contract of medical laundry equipment, CSSD and steam generator for the year 2022-23 for the Children's Hospital. The permission was also given for the repair contract of incinerator for the year 2022-23.

SEHAT CARD: The Department of Specialised Health and Medical Education on Thursday released the statistics of Sehat Sahulat Card on the direction of Dr Yasmin Rashid. A total of Rs47 billion have been provided to the people of Punjab with free treatment facilities. Around 803 govt and private hospitals have been empanelled to provide free treatment facilities through Sehat Sahulat Card. More than 446,000 people in Punjab have so far done free dialysis through Sehat Sahulat Card. Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that so far more than 47,000 people have received the facility of free coronary angiography through this card.