Six top shooters to play World C’ship in Croatia

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top six shotgun shooters are participating in the ISSF World Championship that is being held in Osijek, Croatia, from September 19 to October 12.

According to the entry list, Usman Chand and Shameil Khan will take part in skeet (individual category) event while Aamer Iqbal is to participate in double trap event (individual category).

Farrukh Nadeem, Zafar ul Haq, and Fakhar ul Islam Qureshi will feature in trap event (individual and team categories).

The trap events are scheduled from September 26-28 and skeet events (individual category) from October 7-10. A total of 633 athletes from 77 countries are participating in this world championship.