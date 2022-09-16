Zahir in Eastside Open pre-quarterfinals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Zahir Shah moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $5000 Eastside Open in Australia on Thursday.
Seventh seed Zahir defeated wildcard David Mulcahy from Australia 11-6, 11-8, 11-3 in 18 minutes in the first round.
Now, he is up against 16th seed Elijah Thomas from New Zealand in the second round.
However, Abdul Malik lost to top seed Lwamba Chileshe from New Zealand 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 7-11 in 34 minutes in the first round.
ISLAMABAD: A total of six players have been invited to the training camp that got underway here at the Mushaf Squash...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top six shotgun shooters are participating in the ISSF World Championship that is being held in...
MELBOURNE: LIV Golf kingpin Greg Norman Thursday said he was no longer prepared to negotiate with US PGA Tour chiefs...
MADRID: Late strikes from Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio maintained Real Madrid’s 100 percent start to the season...
KARACHI: More three week weeks have passed since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the restoration of...
PARIS: Spain beat Serbia in their opening tie of the Davis Cup group stage on Wednesday as US Open champion Carlos...
Comments