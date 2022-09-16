Zahir in Eastside Open pre-quarterfinals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Zahir Shah moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $5000 Eastside Open in Australia on Thursday.

Seventh seed Zahir defeated wildcard David Mulcahy from Australia 11-6, 11-8, 11-3 in 18 minutes in the first round.

Now, he is up against 16th seed Elijah Thomas from New Zealand in the second round.

However, Abdul Malik lost to top seed Lwamba Chileshe from New Zealand 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 7-11 in 34 minutes in the first round.