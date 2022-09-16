Notification of departmental restoration yet to be issued

KARACHI: More three week weeks have passed since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the restoration of departmental sports in the country but so far the official notification in this regard has not been issued.

Nothing in writing from the federal government has reached the authorities concerned in sports departments across the country, due to which there is no activity in any department, 'The News' has learnt.

The ban was imposed by the PTI government asking all public departments, corporations and autonomous bodies to stop their funding of sports teams in 30 different disciplines. The decision had made thousands jobless.

WAPDA, Railways, PIA, SNGC, banks and other departments have not received the official notification of the restoration of sports departmental teams.

Sports fraternity across the country want the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to issue the notification of restoration of sports departmental teams immediately so that hundreds of sportsmen, sportswomen and their support officials can get restored on their jobs and country’s sports structure gets revived.

When this scribe contacted heads of various sports departmental teams all said that they are keenly waiting for the issuance of the notification by the ministry of IPC in this regard so that the practical work of restoration of departmental sports teams could be started.

The officials of cricket teams in various banks and departments, and of associations o hockey, squash, football, athletics, weightlifting, table tennis, and volleyball also demanded that the federal government issue the notification.

They said that that hundreds of first class cricketers, hockey players, footballers, athletes and players of other disciplines lost their livelihood due to the wrong policies of Pakistan Cricket Board and were doing menial jobs to support their families or were leaving the country to seek employment.