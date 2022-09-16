Shan gets maiden call as Pakistan name WC squad

LAHORE: Pakistan selectors Thursday included recovering paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi in the squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia from next month, but batsman Fakhar Zaman managed to find a place only in the reserves.

Test star Shan Masood has also been called up for the first time in a T20I side after his stellar performance in England’s county matches and T20 cricket.

Shaheen, 22, injured his knee while fielding during the first Test in Sri Lanka in July and missed the Asia Cup earlier this month.

The lanky left-arm paceman will also miss the seven-match T20I series against England starting in Karachi from September 20 but chief selector Mohammad Wasim said his injury is being monitored.

“We are assessing Shaheen’s injury and hope that he will be fit,” Wasim said in a press conference in Lahore.

Top-order batsman Fakhar hurt his knee during the Asia Cup, where he managed just 96 runs in six games.

The same 15-member squad will also feature in a tri-series in New Zealand next month where Bangladesh will be the third team.

Pakistan resisted the inclusion of veteran 40-year-old Shoaib Malik, who has not played since last year’s World Cup despite a faltering middle-order.

All teams have until October 15 to make changes in their World Cup squads, leaving Pakistan with a chance to include Zaman in the main squad.

Two uncapped players -- fast bowling all-rounder Aamir Jamal and spinner Abrar Ahmed -- are part of the 18-man squad for the England series that was also announced on the occasion.

They play India in a sell-out first match in Melbourne on October 23.

In the 15-player World Cup squad, Wasim Junior has been included after he recovered completely from the side strain he suffered during the ACC T20 Asia Cup, whereas Shaheen, who is undergoing rehabilitation for a knee injury in London and expected to resume bowling early next month, will join the squad in Brisbane on 15 October.

Prior to their arrival in Brisbane on October 15, the World Cup-bound squad will feature in the T20I tri-series in Christchurch from October 7-14 where Bangladesh and New Zealand will be the other participating sides.

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim addressing a press conference said: “We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.

“These players have performed well since November 2021 and that’s why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is. We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard.

“We needed to ensure continuity and support to these players, and that’s precisely what we have done. We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month,” said the chief selector.

Meanwhile, for the seven-match T20I series against England, the selectors have named all the players who will travel for the World Cup except Fakhar and Shaheen. In their places, the selectors have named Northern’s all-rounder Aamir Jamal and Sindh’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in line with their strategy to reward high-performing cricketers.

Wasim said: “Fakhar Zaman has been rested from the England T20Is so that he can recover from the knee injury he sustained when he landed awkwardly while fielding in the final.”

Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir

Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan squad for England T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir .

—With input from agencies